2023 Masters: How to watch, PGA Tour vs. LIV, news, more

The Masters returns this year to the gorgeous Augusta National grounds in Georgia. We'll see PGA Tour players competing against LIV golfers this time around, with past champions such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel and defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to compete for another title. Here's everything you need to know going into the 2023 tournament.
Key information
When: April 6-9
Where: Augusta National Golf Club
Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler
What's for dinner?
PGA-LIV tension?
Work to do?
Check out the ANWA
