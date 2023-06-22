Rory McIlroy rolls in an ace and puts his arms up to celebrate. (1:01)

Rory McIlroy has accomplished plenty since launching his professional golf career in 2007, including four major championships and 122 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

But before Thursday, one particular feat eluded him: a hole-in-one at an official PGA Tour event.

That changed for the Northern Irishman when he aced the par-3 eighth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

McIlroy stepped to the tee box of the 214-yard hole at TPC River Highlands with his 5-iron. His ball hit the meat of the green with one small hop and tracked straight toward the pin.

McIlroy, 34, threw both his hands into the air before high-fives with his caddie and playing partners Tom Kim of South Korea and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

According to the PGA Tour, McIlroy had played 3,253 par-3 holes over his tour career before the Thursday ace.

The shot helped McIlroy dig out from a 1-over start through seven holes and put him at 1 under. He closed the front nine with a birdie after blasting out of a fairway bunker to within 2 feet of the cup.