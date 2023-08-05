Celine Boutier inched closer to her second title in as many weeks after seizing a three-stroke lead following the third round of the Women's Scottish Open on Saturday in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Boutier, who captured her first major title at last week's Evian Championship in her native France, carded a 6-under-par 66 to boost her tournament score to 13-under 203 at Dundonald Links.

Boutier, 29, had eight birdies -- including four on her first seven holes -- and just two bogeys to take the lead over Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (66 on Saturday) and Sweden's Maja Stark (72).

Tavatanakit rose up the leaderboard on the strength of two eagles -- on the par-5 Nos. 3 and 14 holes -- and three birdies. She is bidding for her first win since her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the 2021 ANA Inspiration.

Stark made a birdie at the 10th hole to move up to 13-under, however bogeys on three of her final eight holes knocked her into a tie for second. She is seeking her second LPGA Tour title after winning the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (68) benefited from a birdie on the 18th to sit alone in fourth place at 9-under.