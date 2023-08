IRVINE, Scotland -- Celine Boutier won the Women's Scottish Open by 2 strokes Sunday to back up her victory at the Evian Championship last week for her first major title.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into next week's Women's British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

Boutier led by 3 shots after the third round and maintained that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogey at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last hole to post a 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier's lead was down to 1 stroke.

However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish at 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.

Kim was second while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was a shot further behind in third.