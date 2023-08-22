PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton is facing domestic battery and robbery charges in Florida.

Police said they arrested Compton, 43, at his home in Miami on Saturday after an argument with his wife.

According to Miami-Dade police, Compton and his wife were having a verbal dispute when she began filming the exchange with her cellphone.

Compton allegedly took the phone and threw it in a pool before grabbing his wife by the shoulder and pushing her into a wall, according to authorities.

She left the home and called the police from a friend's home.

Compton was charged with a felony count of strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor battery.

He was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami before being released on bond.

Compton has recorded no wins and five top-10 finishes in 168 career starts on the PGA Tour. He tied for second at the 2014 U.S. Open won by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

He appeared in two PGA Tour events in 2023, finishing T-29 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March and T-63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

Because of a condition called viral cardiomyopathy, Compton underwent heart transplants in 1992 and 2008.