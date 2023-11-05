Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- Sarit Suwannarut won the Volvo China Open by six strokes Sunday as the Thai player blitzed the course with 10 birdies to overcome a three-shot overnight deficit and take the title ahead of Taichi Kho and Chen Guxin.

Sarit completed his final round at Shenzhen's Hidden Grace Golf Club in an 8-under 64 to overtake third-round leader Chen, who endured a difficult day with a 1-over 73 but still finished in a tie for second with Kho.

"To be honest, I just wanted to come here and have fun and find something this week because it's been a really tough year. I've missed a lot of cuts, and I've not finished good at all," Sarit said. "My putting this week was insane. I feel like I saw every line, I saw how to putt, saw everything."

Chen's lead evaporated quickly as Sarit birdied three of the first four holes to pull level with the 20-year-old. When Chen double-bogeyed No. 7, Sarit steadily opened up a lead he never looked like relinquishing.

Kho, meanwhile, chipped in for eagle at the par-four 18th to close out a 7-under 65 that moved him into second, with Chen sharing the runner-up spot thanks to birdies on the final two holes.

The China Open returned to the Asian Tour for the first time since 2019, a move that ensured foreign professionals were able to play in the tournament.

Stringent zero-COVID measures put in place by the Chinese government meant only domestic golfers were permitted to enter in 2020 and 2021 while the 2022 edition was canceled as a result of the pandemic.