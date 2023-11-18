Open Extended Reactions

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is returning to competitive golf in two weeks, as he announced Saturday on X that he plans to compete in the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in the Bahamas from Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

It will be Woods' first start since he withdrew during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April. He had subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle two weeks later to address post-traumatic arthritis that was caused by injuries suffered in a February 2021 car wreck.

"My ankle is fine," Woods told the Associated Press earlier this month. "Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for."

Woods, 47, has played in only five PGA Tour tournaments since he was hurt in a single-car accident outside Los Angeles. This past season, he tied for 45th at The Genesis in February and carded 74-73 at the Masters.

The former world No. 1 golfer is currently ranked 1,307th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his worst-ever ranking, because of his inactivity the past few years.

Woods' TGR Live Events also announced Saturday that Lucas Glover and Justin Rose will be in the 20-man field for the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are no longer playing in the event.

It will be Woods' first appearance in the Hero World Challenge since he finished fourth in 2019. He was scheduled to play last year but withdrew because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Woods caddied for his son, Charlie, at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship in Louisiana earlier this month, walking and carrying his bag for 54 holes.