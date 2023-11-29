Open Extended Reactions

NASSAU, Bahamas -- After guiding the European team to a decisive victory at the Ryder Cup outside Rome in October, Luke Donald will return as captain at Bethpage Black in New York in 2025, the DP World Tour announced Wednesday.

Donald will be the European team's first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher did so in three straight matches from 1991 to 1995.

"Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands -- this is one of these moments," Donald said in a statement. "I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed."

Donald, a former world No. 1 golfer, guided the Europeans to a 16½-11½ victory at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The Englishman had replaced Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of his captaincy in July 2022 after joining LIV Golf.

When Donald was asked about returning as the European team captain at a postmatch news conference at Marco Simone, he said, "I haven't been asked yet."

European star Rory McIlroy quickly added, "I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again."

U.S. team captain Zach Johnson is not expected to return to his role in 2025. There is speculation that 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is in line to replace him, but Woods was noncommittal when asked about the possibility at the Hero World Challenge on Tuesday.

Woods, who recently joined the PGA Tour policy board, said he was too busy to think about the next Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for Sept. 26-28, 2025. He is helping lead the players' efforts in negotiating a potential deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour, or other U.S.-based private investors.

"Right now, there's too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup right now," Woods said. "We have to get this done and we have to be focused on this right now. The players and everyone involved understands that this is an issue we need to focus on."