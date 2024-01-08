Open Extended Reactions

Rickie Fowler promised that his fans "don't have to worry" about him leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Fowler was the subject of speculation after his longtime sponsors, Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, disappeared from his hat and shirt during this week's PGA Tour season opener, The Sentry.

But Fowler told Golfweek in an interview published Sunday that it was not a sign that he was about to take LIV money.

"Seeing how much work the guys on the (PGA Tour policy) board, especially being around (Patrick) Cantlay during the offseason a little bit and leading up to this event, I've never seen a person be on the phone so much," Fowler said. "These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it. I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan (Spieth), Cantlay, Tiger (Woods) and the other guys, I've just trusted that we're all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere."

Despite the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund -- the financial backers of LIV Golf -- the sport's turf wars have not died down. They were reignited, in fact, when Spanish star Jon Rahm signed with LIV last month.

Since then, the likes of Cantlay, Tony Finau and Swedish up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg reiterated their commitments to the PGA Tour.

"I guess it's the day and age we live in. There's only so much you can believe or trust because anything can be put out there," Fowler said of LIV rumors online. "I'm real excited for what's coming for me and for the tour and all the time and effort these guys have been putting into it."

So why did he not wear sponsors on his clothing this week? Farmers told him they did not wish to renew, but there's a renewal in the works with Rocket Mortgage, yet to be finalized.

Fowler, 35, ended a four-year winless drought last July at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 56th of 59 players at The Sentry, shooting 10-under 282 in Hawaii.