International team captain Mike Weir named Japan's Shigeki Maruyama as his fifth and final assistant for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against the United States in Montreal.

The 2024 edition of the biennial competition, which pits a 12-man U.S. team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"His record in this event speaks for itself," Canada's Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, said on Wednesday.

"More importantly, he adds a trusted voice in our team room and is someone who will inspire these 12 players through his unwavering support and dynamic personality."

Maruyama, who competed in the Presidents Cup in 1998 and 2000, joins fellow captain's assistants Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas.

"Representing the International team in the Presidents Cup as both a player in 1998 and 2000 and later as a captain's assistant in 2013 was one of the most valuable experiences in my golf career," said Maruyama.

"I am honored that captain Weir has given me the chance to be part of this special brotherhood once again. I am looking forward to a great week in Montreal and helping to deliver an incredible atmosphere for our players and fans."

The United States is 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style Presidents Cup competition, with its only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.