Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a strong season as a professional, but he might have achieved his most impressive feat Wednesday.

DeChambeau started a challenge Nov. 13 in which he attempted to hit a hole-in-one over his house. As each day passed, he added another attempt -- two on the second day, three on the third and so on.

He posted his progress on social media and came excruciatingly close multiple times, including shots that were just inches away on Day 7 and Day 11. One shot went in the hole and came out on Day 13. He hit the lip of the hole on his final shot of Day 15. DeChambeau also mixed his fit up at times, wearing flip-flops and no hat on Day 4.

The golf community rallied around his challenge. LIV Golf even jokingly commented at one point: "Think it's time to try a stinger through the window ..."

But DeChambeau stayed committed and finally nailed a hole-in-one on his 14th shot of Day 16.

He dropped his club, ran toward the hole, picked up the ball and kissed it while celebrating.

"I can't believe I made that ... are you kidding me?" he yelled.

DeChambeau is the reigning U.S. Open champion and finished in the top 10 at this year's Masters and PGA Championship.