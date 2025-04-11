Open Extended Reactions

Justin Rose held the second-round clubhouse lead over a Masters leaderboard bursting with major champions Friday with Bryson DeChambeau one stroke back and a resurgent Rory McIlroy also in the hunt.

Rose, who began the day with a three-stroke lead, stayed hot with the putter to cruise through the front nine but had to work coming home as strong winds began to blow at Augusta National.

The Englishman mixed four birdies with three bogeys for a round of 71 and is 8 under par at the tournament's halfway point.

Rose, who has twice finished runner-up at the Masters, said it will require fearless play to emerge the winner Sunday given the star-studded leaderboard.

"World-class players right up there," Rose said.

Justin Rose has topped the leaderboard in the second round of the 2025 Masters. David Cannon/Getty Images

"You're going to have to play great golf. Get out there, want it and go for it."

The 44-year-old former world No. 1 is seeking to add a second major championship on the back end of a career that includes an Olympic gold medal.

DeChambeau converted a challenging par-saving putt on 18 to finish one back of Rose after a second-round 68.

The popular American was followed around the grounds by a huge crowd of patrons who erupted when he holed out from the bunker on the fourth for birdie.

Well-known for his power off the tee, it has been the two-time U.S. Open champion's finesse with the irons and putter that have impressed through the first two rounds.

After a steady but unspectacular first nine, McIlroy came alive on the back nine, gaining momentum with a gutsy eagle on the par-5 13th that put him back into contention after a disappointing end to Thursday's opening round.

The Northern Irishman uncharacteristically struggled with his accuracy off the tee and found the pine needles with his first shot on 13.

He made the bold decision to target the flagstick with his second shot and leaned over in relief when his ball cleared the tributary to Rae's Creek.

The 35-year-old then putted in for a game-changing eagle to help keep his goal of completing the career Grand Slam alive.

"I feel like I just did a good job of resetting," McIlroy said after his bogey-free round of 66 that included the eagle and four birdies.

"I feel like that patience was rewarded with a nice little stretch there in the middle of the round."

Corey Conners and Tyrrell Hatton were both tied for third with McIlroy near the midway points of their second rounds.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was one back of that group with eight holes to play in his second round as he looks to claim his third green jacket in four years.