AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Justin Thomas didn't quite have the Masters he wanted, finishing at 2-over 290 after never being in contention for the green jacket.

That left him disappointed, and a little concerned about his status with the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Six players automatically qualify for the squad based on their performance in a Ryder Cup points list, while the remaining six spots are filled by the captain's choices. Thomas was was ninth in the rankings coming into the week.

"It's a tough spot to be in, but it's also self-inflicted," Thomas said. "It's a huge goal of mine, but I feel like if I keep doing what I'm doing and get in contention to win some tournaments and start winning some tournaments and majors, then it'll all take care of itself."

Thomas was playing the Masters without his regular caddie, as Matt "Rev" Minister was unable to be on his bag after hurting his back. He instead used Max Homa's former caddie, Joe Greiner, at Augusta National.