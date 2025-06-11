Mark Schlabach reports the latest on Scottie Scheffler after the world No. 1 player's practice round ahead of the U.S. Open. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Tiger Woods knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the U.S. Open.

After all, Woods followed up his first U.S. Open title in 2000 by winning the event in both 2002 and 2008.

While the 15-time major champion will not be teeing off at the 125th U.S. Open on Thursday, he did offer some helpful hints to anyone who'd listen on how to navigate the treacherous terrain at Oakmont Country Club just outside Pittsburgh.

"There is no faking about Oakmont," Woods said in a video posted on Instagram.

"The golf course is big, yes, but it's just -- there is no way around it. You just have to hit the golf ball well, and it favors longer hitters, just because of the degrees, the complexes.

"It just helps so much to be coming with shorter iron, to be able to sock the ball. It's about missing the ball on correct spots ... because if you don't, it's horrible!"

The Oakmont Country Club has hosted the U.S. Open on nine previous occasions, the last being 2016.

Woods, 49, underwent surgery on March 11 to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The last official tournament Woods played was a missed cut at the 2024 Open Championship last July.

Woods has long been plagued by health issues. He underwent his sixth back operation last September and he continues to deal with the effects of a 2021 car accident.