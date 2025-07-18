Open Extended Reactions

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Late Thursday evening, as he walked behind the 18th hole grandstands and away from Royal Portrush, a frustrated Bryson DeChambeau just wanted to leave the Open Championship and go home.

With what appeared to be a missed cut looming Friday in what historically has been DeChambeau's worst major, the two-time U.S. Open champion decided to resist the urge to pack things up and look ahead to the majors of 2026.

"I woke up this morning, and I said, 'You know what? I can't give up,'" DeChambeau said. "I was proud of the way I fought back."

After a first-round 78 in which he failed to make a single birdie, DeChambeau improved his score by 13 strokes and shot one of the low rounds of the day -- a 6-under 65 -- to jump back up to 1 over and be around the projected cut line.

"I really persevered through some emotionally difficult moments," DeChambeau said. "And to hold myself together and not get pissed and slam clubs and throw things and all that like I wanted to, like I was very proud of myself."

After missing 28% of the fairways and hitting 39% of greens in regulation in the first round, DeChambeau hit over 50% of his fairways Friday and hit all but one of Portrush's greens in regulation.

DeChambeau insisted, however, that the scoring gulf between the two days was not representative of his actual play.

"I've played the same as I did yesterday. That's links golf for you," DeChambeau said. "I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday. I didn't feel like I played any different. Today they just kind of went more my way. My wedges were just a fraction better, and that was really it. Made a couple more putts. There wasn't much different. That's why links golf is the way links golf is."

DeChambeau has struggled at The Open, recording his only top-10 finish at the event in 2022 and with three missed cuts in seven appearances. He has admitted in the past that the volatility of golf on this side of the world can throw him off his game. DeChambeau's game being more aerial than on the ground, he has attempted to adapt to little success.

"In order to be a complete golfer, you've got to win over here. That's something I've struggled to do," he said. "I've played well at times when it's dry and greens are more consistent in their bounce and the greens are a little bit better. But when it gets as chaotic as this, with the wind going every which way, flipping on 18 completely, when you're preparing all day for that left-to-right wind off 18, you have to be a complete golfer that pivots on demand."

While DeChambeau is constantly pivoting and tinkering with his equipment, he has yet to crack the code on The Open. His 65 on Friday did happen under some of the best conditions the course has seen through two days.

Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson said his win in The Open at Muirfield in 2013 was the proudest moment of his career because he had learned how to win on a style of golf course he didn't grow up playing.

"I think he's right," DeChambeau said. "For me, if [winning The Open] was to ever happen in my career, it probably would be the proudest as well."