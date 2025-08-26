What is the Ryder Cup? 2025 format, teams, all-time winners

Golf is an individual sport. At most tournaments, a single player earns top accolades and bragging rights. That dynamic changes during the Ryder Cup.
Every two years, the Ryder Cup -- named after its founder, the late English entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Samuel Ryder -- features a team of 12 of the top European golfers going head-to-head against 12 of the best players from the United States in a three-day, match-play competition.
Delivering drama, boosting camaraderie and showcasing top-tier golf, the Ryder Cup has become one of the premier events on the sports calendar.
Here's everything to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup:
When is the Ryder Cup?
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played Friday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 28.
Where is the Ryder Cup?
The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at the Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
How can fans watch?
Fans can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup on NBC, the Golf Channel and USA Network. The competition is available to stream on Peacock.
Who plays in the Ryder Cup?
The Ryder Cup features a team of 12 golfers from Europe competing against 12 players from the U.S.
For the U.S. team, the top six eligible players in the Ryder Cup standings following the BMW Championship on Aug. 17 automatically qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will pick the other six team members.
Six confirmed U.S. team members:
▪︎ J.J. Spaun
For the European team, the top six in Ryder Cup points after the Betfred British Masters on Aug. 24 automatically qualified. Captain Luke Donald will choose the remaining six members.
Six confirmed European team members:
▪︎ Rory McIlroy
▪︎ Justin Rose
How often is the Ryder Cup played?
The Ryder Cup is played every two years, alternating between a course in the U.S. and one in Europe.
What is the format of the Ryder Cup?
The Ryder Cup is a match-play competition played over a three-day span. The first two days feature the players competing as pairs in two different formats -- foursomes and four-balls. The final day features 12 head-to-head singles matches.
In foursomes, players alternate shots. The lowest score wins the hole. If the scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie. In four-balls, every golfer plays their own ball. Whoever records the lowest individual score wins the hole. If the two lowest scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie.
In the 12 head-to-head singles matches, the lowest score wins the hole. If the scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie.
The three days consist of 28 total matches. Each match is worth a single point. In the event of a tie, each team receives half a point. The first team to surpass 14 total points earns the win. There are no extra holes in Ryder Cup matches. If the overall match ends in a 14-14 tie, the reigning Ryder Cup champion retains the trophy.
Does the Ryder Cup have prize money?
The Ryder Cup does not offer prize money. Each of the 12 golfers on the U.S. team receives $500,000 for competing, with $300,000 going to charity. The European players are not compensated.
Who leads the all-time Ryder Cup series?
The U.S. leads the all-time series 27-15-2.
Ryder Cup all-time winners list
2023: Europe 16½, United States 11½
2021: United States 19, Europe 9
2018: Europe 17½, United States 10½
2016: United States 17, Europe 11
2014: Europe 16½, United States 11½
2012: Europe 14½, United States 13½
2010: Europe 14½, United States 13½
2008: United States 16½, Europe 11½
2006: Europe 18½, United States 9½
2004: Europe 18½, United States 9½
2002: Europe 15½, United States 12½
1999: United States 14½, Europe 13½
1997: Europe 14½, United States 13½
1995: Europe 14½, United States 13½
1993: United States 15, Europe 13
1991: United States 14½, Europe 13½
1989: Europe 14, United States 14
1987: Europe 15, United States 13
1985: Europe 16½, United States 11½
1983: United States 14½, Europe 13½
1981: United States 18½, Europe 9½
1979: United States 17, Europe 11
1977: United States 12½, Great Britain-Ireland 7½
1975: United States 21, Great Britain-Ireland 11
1973: United States 19, Great Britain-Ireland 13
1971: United States 18½, Great Britain 13½
1969: United States 16, Great Britain 16
1967: United States 23½, Great Britain 8½
1965: United States 19½, Great Britain 12½
1963: United States 23, Great Britain 9
1961: United States 14½, Great Britain 9½
1959: United States 8½, Great Britain 3½
1957: Great Britain 7½, United States 4½
1955: United States 8, Great Britain 4
1953: United States 6½, Great Britain 5½
1951: United States 9½, Great Britain 2½
1949: United States 7, Great Britain 5
1947: United States 11, Great Britain 1
1937: United States 8, Great Britain 4
1935: United States 9, Great Britain 3
1933: Great Britain 6½, United States 5½
1931: United States 9, Great Britain 3
1929: Great Britain 7, United States 5
1927: United States 9½, Great Britain 2½
