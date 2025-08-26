What is the Ryder Cup? 2025 format, teams, all-time winners

Open Extended Reactions

Golf is an individual sport. At most tournaments, a single player earns top accolades and bragging rights. That dynamic changes during the Ryder Cup.

Every two years, the Ryder Cup -- named after its founder, the late English entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Samuel Ryder -- features a team of 12 of the top European golfers going head-to-head against 12 of the best players from the United States in a three-day, match-play competition.

Delivering drama, boosting camaraderie and showcasing top-tier golf, the Ryder Cup has become one of the premier events on the sports calendar.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup:

When is the Ryder Cup?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played Friday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 28.

Where is the Ryder Cup?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at the Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup on NBC, the Golf Channel and USA Network. The competition is available to stream on Peacock.

Who plays in the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup features a team of 12 golfers from Europe competing against 12 players from the U.S.

For the U.S. team, the top six eligible players in the Ryder Cup standings following the BMW Championship on Aug. 17 automatically qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will pick the other six team members.

Six confirmed U.S. team members:

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Harris English

▪︎ Bryson DeChambeau

For the European team, the top six in Ryder Cup points after the Betfred British Masters on Aug. 24 automatically qualified. Captain Luke Donald will choose the remaining six members.

Six confirmed European team members:

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Rasmus Højgaard

▪︎ Tyrrell Hatton

How often is the Ryder Cup played?

The Ryder Cup is played every two years, alternating between a course in the U.S. and one in Europe.

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is a match-play competition played over a three-day span. The first two days feature the players competing as pairs in two different formats -- foursomes and four-balls. The final day features 12 head-to-head singles matches.

In foursomes, players alternate shots. The lowest score wins the hole. If the scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie. In four-balls, every golfer plays their own ball. Whoever records the lowest individual score wins the hole. If the two lowest scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie.

In the 12 head-to-head singles matches, the lowest score wins the hole. If the scores are the same, the hole is ruled a tie.

The three days consist of 28 total matches. Each match is worth a single point. In the event of a tie, each team receives half a point. The first team to surpass 14 total points earns the win. There are no extra holes in Ryder Cup matches. If the overall match ends in a 14-14 tie, the reigning Ryder Cup champion retains the trophy.

Does the Ryder Cup have prize money?

The Ryder Cup does not offer prize money. Each of the 12 golfers on the U.S. team receives $500,000 for competing, with $300,000 going to charity. The European players are not compensated.

Who leads the all-time Ryder Cup series?

The U.S. leads the all-time series 27-15-2.

Ryder Cup all-time winners list

2023: Europe 16½, United States 11½

2021: United States 19, Europe 9

2018: Europe 17½, United States 10½

2016: United States 17, Europe 11

2014: Europe 16½, United States 11½

2012: Europe 14½, United States 13½

2010: Europe 14½, United States 13½

2008: United States 16½, Europe 11½

2006: Europe 18½, United States 9½

2004: Europe 18½, United States 9½

2002: Europe 15½, United States 12½

1999: United States 14½, Europe 13½

1997: Europe 14½, United States 13½

1995: Europe 14½, United States 13½

1993: United States 15, Europe 13

1991: United States 14½, Europe 13½

1989: Europe 14, United States 14

1987: Europe 15, United States 13

1985: Europe 16½, United States 11½

1983: United States 14½, Europe 13½

1981: United States 18½, Europe 9½

1979: United States 17, Europe 11

1977: United States 12½, Great Britain-Ireland 7½

1975: United States 21, Great Britain-Ireland 11

1973: United States 19, Great Britain-Ireland 13

1971: United States 18½, Great Britain 13½

1969: United States 16, Great Britain 16

1967: United States 23½, Great Britain 8½

1965: United States 19½, Great Britain 12½

1963: United States 23, Great Britain 9

1961: United States 14½, Great Britain 9½

1959: United States 8½, Great Britain 3½

1957: Great Britain 7½, United States 4½

1955: United States 8, Great Britain 4

1953: United States 6½, Great Britain 5½

1951: United States 9½, Great Britain 2½

1949: United States 7, Great Britain 5

1947: United States 11, Great Britain 1

1937: United States 8, Great Britain 4

1935: United States 9, Great Britain 3

1933: Great Britain 6½, United States 5½

1931: United States 9, Great Britain 3

1929: Great Britain 7, United States 5

1927: United States 9½, Great Britain 2½

