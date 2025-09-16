An overwhelmed Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters in a playoff vs. Justin Rose to become just the sixth golfer in history to win a career Grand Slam. (1:56)

More Masters coverage, you want? More Masters coverage, you'll get.

Amazon Prime Video is joining ESPN, CBS and Paramount+ as broadcast partners of the Masters in 2026, airing two hours of coverage -- from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET -- during the first and second rounds in April.

The 2026 Masters will have 27 total hours of broadcast coverage, which is 50% more than was broadcast in 2024.

"Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a release. "We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters. The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed."

The broadcast window for Prime Video will precede ESPN's coverage during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday. Paramount+ and CBS will air live coverage during the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's an honor for all of us to become a broadcast partner of the Masters Tournament and to provide four additional hours of coverage," said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video for U.S. and Global Sports. "We are humbled and proud to begin our relationship with Augusta National Golf Club and cannot wait to get started."

CBS began its coverage of the Grand Slam event in 1956. ESPN started broadcasting the first and second rounds in 2008. Paramount+ streamed two hours of coverage for the first time earlier this year.