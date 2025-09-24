Open Extended Reactions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- With the opening tee shot still two days away, the gamesmanship at the Ryder Cup began Wednesday when European captain Luke Donald took a few subtle jabs on pay-for-play during his speech at the opening ceremony.

"We're fueled by something money cannot buy," Donald said.

Europe, 1 up.

Then U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made the first bogey of these matches when he spoke of being around the 17th green at Brookline in 1999 for one of the biggest moments in Ryder Cup history, only to mistakenly say Justin Rose -- not Justin Leonard -- made the 45-foot putt.

Europe, 2 up.

The actual golf doesn't start until Friday morning at rowdy Bethpage Black. More than 5,000 fans who attended the ceremony made their presence felt with constant chants of "U-S-A" and a smattering of boos for the Europeans.

Donald is the first European to be captain in consecutive Ryder Cup matches since Bernard Gallacher (1991-95). Donald was polished in Rome, using perfect Italian in a short message to the fans, and he was equally distinguished in sending a clear message about what this week is all about.

