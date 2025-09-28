Bryson DeChambeau gets into it with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, while Scottie Scheffler's caddie also gets involved. (0:53)

DeChambeau in middle of heated argument between USA and Europe (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA will have to make a historic comeback to win the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The 12-5 deficit to Team Europe is the largest going into the final day since 1979. No team has rallied on Sunday from anything greater than a four-point deficit.

Here is the schedule for the Sunday singles matchups:

12:02 p.m.: Cameron Young vs. Justin Rose

12:13 p.m.: Justin Thomas vs. Tommy Fleetwood

12:24 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Matt Fitzpatrick

12:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy

12:46 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay vs. Ludvig Åberg

12:57 p.m.: Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm

1:08 p.m.: J.J. Spaun vs. Sepp Straka

1:19 p.m.: Russell Henley vs. Shane Lowry

1:30 p.m.: Ben Griffin vs. Rasmus Hojgaard

1:41 p.m.: Collin Morikawa vs. Tyrrell Hatton

1:52 p.m.: Sam Burns vs. Robert MacIntyre

* there are only 11 matches because Viktor Hovland had to withdraw with a neck injury

Can Team USA pull off the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history? Check out some of the best moments from Sunday.

Young with early red for U.S.

The native New Yorker sets the tone. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/7Jfh0fZgkH — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2025

Rose vs. Young in first match