Asian Kabaddi Championships: India drub Japan to continue winning run

The Indian men's kabaddi team continued their unbeaten run at the Asian Kabaddi Championships with a thumping win over Japan on Wednesday. India beat Japan 62-17 to record their third successive win, a day after defeating South Korea 76-13 and Chinese Taipei 53-19.

Asian Kabaddi Championships: India make perfect start with big wins over South Korea, Chinese Taipei

Captained by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, India raced away to a 9-0 lead within the opening four minutes to stamp their authority. Four minutes later, India inflicted yet another All Out to put up an unassailable 18-0 lead.

Pawan, Aslam and Arjun did the bulk of the raiding in the first half as Naveen Kumar, who hurt his ankle against Chinese Taipei, stayed on the bench.

Japan had little to cheer about in the first half except for the fine combination tackle that led to Pawan's dismissal. Nicknamed the Hi-Flyer, Pawan attempted his trademark leap over a crouching defender but was trapped by a strong thigh hold. The Japanese team celebrated with a round of thigh slaps and cheers - it was their best moment of the game. But the scoreline, however, read 31-6 in India's favour.

That was SOME moment! Pawan attempts his trademark "leap over a defender" but gets taken down by a fine thigh hold. The ���� players are ecstatic - it's their biggest point of #AKC2023 - & ring in the celebrations. Pawan walks off w a ��#Kabaddi | #AsianKabaddiChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/FJ5ndpYWSa - Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) June 28, 2023

India continued to make merry in the second half as Nitin Rawal and Parvesh Bhainswal picked up four tackle points each, while substitute Sachin Tawar and Aslam picked up Super 10s.

Japan had another moment to celebrate when they scored their first multi-point raid against India in the competition. He first evaded Sachin's ankle hold and then sneaked back the defensive combination of Vishal Bharadwaj and Nitesh Kumar. It made little difference to the scoreline as India snapped up a 45-point win to extend their winning run.

That is the first multi-point raid against India this #AKC2023. Japan's #10 comes up with a moment of brilliance to get out of Aslam's ankle hold and then sneaks past Vishal and Nitesh. Super stuff! #Kabaddi | #AsianKabaddiChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGLTBGq6hQ - Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) June 28, 2023

India will face their first real challenge of the Asian Kabaddi Championship against Iran on Thursday. Iran are also unbeaten in three games, the most recent being a 72-17 drubbing of South Korea. Following the game against Iran, India face Hong Kong in their final group stage game on June 30, with the final a few hours later.

India are the defending champions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship and are the tournament's most successful team with seven titles in eight editions of the event.