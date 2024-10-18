Open Extended Reactions

While much of the conversation surrounding the growing NIL market focuses on the money the top transfers and high school prospects are receiving, one byproduct of this new era is the proliferation of highly touted international prospects entering college basketball.

Until recently, many of the top NBA prospects outside of the United States would remain overseas until they were eligible for the draft. But with colleges offering significant resources, as well as the platform and exposure of the sport, coming to play in the United States is growing in popularity.

College coaches have also enjoyed loosened restrictions and increased access to FIBA tournaments and club-team practices and events, allowing them to watch international prospects in high-level settings. Not to mention video services which provide the ability to scout global games with just a click.

While international newcomers have historically been more hit-or-miss than American high school recruits, the overseas market in this era of college basketball is different. Many players would never have considered playing college basketball in the United States a few years ago. We're not talking about 17- or 18-year-olds from a European junior program, but 20- or 21-year-olds, who have played professionally overseas for three or four years.

Some of these players face eligibility questions. Will they be cleared to play immediately? Will the older ones -- especially those transferring from non-athletic universities -- be classified as freshmen?

Projecting freshmen is already an inexact science. Projecting international newcomers, who have the added challenge of adjusting to a new country, is even more so.

Still, this class of international players is expected to be the most talented group ever to enter college. Three players are ranked in the top 15 of ESPN's Top 100 NBA draft rankings, while several others are poised to make an immediate impact at the high-major level.

If this class lives up to the hype, it could change the way college coaches build rosters and prioritize international prospects.

Here is how we rank the most impactful international prospects entering the 2024-25 men's college basketball season.

Notes: This list includes only players who didn't play high school basketball in the United States. ESPN Top 100 rankings are as of Oct. 7.