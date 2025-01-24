Open Extended Reactions

Winter is always a quieter time for high school recruiting, with college coaches focused on their own seasons and the majority of uncommitted high-level prospects electing to wait to commit until the spring -- or until the dominoes from the coaching carousel and transfer portal stop falling.

But with Caleb Wilson, the second-highest-ranked available senior, announcing he's committing to North Carolina over Kentucky late Thursday night, the 2025 class rankings needed a shuffle; the updated 2025 ESPN 100 also led to some shifts in the top 25 classes.

North Carolina cracks the top 10: Despite already signing two ESPN 100 guards, the Tar Heels' 2025 class looked relatively disappointing in December. They missed on most of their top targets, including No. 1-ranked recruit A.J. Dybantsa and UConn-bound shooter Braylon Mullins. But Hubert Davis and his staff made up for it by landing Wilson, who had a recruitment with plenty of twists and turns.

Georgia Tech moves up: The Yellow Jackets were once involved with Wilson until they were cut out of the race months ago, but Damon Stoudamire has his program making waves on the recruiting trail, making a late surge to beat out Arkansas (and Oregon) for top-50 big man Mouhamed Sylla, a top-five center in the 2025 class.

Who's left? There's still plenty left to play out in the 2025 class, as four of the top-15 prospects remain uncommitted, even after Wilson's pledge.

Nate Ament (No. 4) doesn't seem particularly close to making a decision, while Brayden Burries (No. 11) is also still working through his list. Koa Peat (No. 9) has appeared to be on the verge of a commitment for months, with Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas still on his list. Then there's Alijah Arenas (No. 12), who recently reclassified from 2026 into the senior class.

Here's how the classes are stacking up as we await more commitments.

Note: Class rankings are determined by a mathematical formula weighting different factors related to the quality and quantity of players in the class.

December ranking: 1

Top recruit: Cameron Boozer (No. 3)