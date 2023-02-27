        <
          Men's Champ Week 2023: tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

          Virginia Tech won its 13th automatic bid (fifth consecutive) to the NCAA tournament last season. Can it add to the streak? AP Photo/John Minchillo
          Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN on Feb. 27 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten right up until the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday, teams across Division I men's college basketball will be competing for the chance to cut down the nets in the conference championship -- and, along with it, one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

          Which team from each Division I men's college basketball league is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March? Bookmark this page, because this is where we'll be tracking the winners, live, as they punch their tickets.

          Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:
          Ohio Valley

          March 1-4
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Bracket

          Big South

          March 1, 3-5
          Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Bracket

          Missouri Valley

          March 2-5
          Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
          Bracket

          ASUN

          Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5
          Campus sites
          Bracket

          Sun Belt

          Feb. 28, March 2, 4-6
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Bracket

          Southern

          March 3-6
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Bracket

          Horizon

          Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
          Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Bracket

          NEC

          March 1, 4, 7
          Campus sites
          Bracket

          CAA

          March 3-7
          Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Bracket

          Summit

          March 3-7
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Bracket

          West Coast

          March 2-4, 6-7
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Southland

          March 5-8
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          Patriot League

          Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8
          Campus sites
          Bracket

          Big Sky

          March 4-8
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          America East

          March 4, 7, 11
          Campus sites
          Standings

          MEAC

          March 8-11
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          SWAC

          March 8-11
          Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          Big 12

          March 8-11
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Mountain West

          March 8-11
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big East

          March 8-11
          Madison Square Garden (New York City)
          Standings

          MAAC

          March 7-11
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          MAC

          March 9-11
          Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Conference USA

          March 8-11
          Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
          Standings

          ACC

          March 7-11
          Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Big West

          March 7, 9-11
          Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Pac-12

          March 8-11
          T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          WAC

          March 7, 9-11
          Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Ivy

          March 11-12
          Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10

          March 7-9, 11-12
          Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
          Standings

          SEC

          March 8-12
          Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
          Standings

          American

          March 9-12
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          Big Ten

          March 8-12
          United Center (Chicago)
          Standings