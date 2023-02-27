Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN on Feb. 27 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten right up until the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday, teams across Division I men's college basketball will be competing for the chance to cut down the nets in the conference championship -- and, along with it, one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Which team from each Division I men's college basketball league is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March? Bookmark this page, because this is where we'll be tracking the winners, live, as they punch their tickets.
Ohio Valley
March 1-4
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Bracket
Big South
March 1, 3-5
Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Bracket
Missouri Valley
March 2-5
Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
Bracket
ASUN
Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5
Campus sites
Bracket
Sun Belt
Feb. 28, March 2, 4-6
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Bracket
Southern
March 3-6
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Bracket
Horizon
Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Bracket
NEC
March 1, 4, 7
Campus sites
Bracket
CAA
March 3-7
Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Bracket
Summit
March 3-7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Bracket
West Coast
March 2-4, 6-7
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Southland
March 5-8
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
Patriot League
Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8
Campus sites
Bracket
Big Sky
March 4-8
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
America East
March 4, 7, 11
Campus sites
Standings
MEAC
March 8-11
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
SWAC
March 8-11
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Standings
Big 12
March 8-11
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Mountain West
March 8-11
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big East
March 8-11
Madison Square Garden (New York City)
Standings
MAAC
March 7-11
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
MAC
March 9-11
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
Standings
Conference USA
March 8-11
Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
Standings
ACC
March 7-11
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Standings
Big West
March 7, 9-11
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Pac-12
March 8-11
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
WAC
March 7, 9-11
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Ivy
March 11-12
Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
Standings
Atlantic 10
March 7-9, 11-12
Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Standings
SEC
March 8-12
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
Standings
American
March 9-12
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
Big Ten
March 8-12
United Center (Chicago)
Standings