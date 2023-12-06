Open Extended Reactions

Coastal Carolina men's basketball coach Cliff Ellis, the active leader in career wins, is retiring, sources told ESPN.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Ellis will be replaced for the rest of the season by associate head coach Benny Moss, sources said.

Ellis, who turned 78 on Tuesday, is the oldest coach in Division I this season. He'll finish his career with 833 career wins at four different Division I schools: South Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and Coastal Carolina. He notched another 78 wins at NAIA school Cumberland.

Ellis guided all four Division I schools to the NCAA tournament, including one Sweet 16 appearance with Clemson and two with Auburn. He won eight regular-season championships, most recently in 2014 with Coastal Carolina.

Ellis' most successful team was Auburn in the 1998-99 season. He guided the Tigers to the SEC regular-season championship and a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament, where they beat Winthrop and Oklahoma State before falling to Ohio State in the Sweet 16.

He'll finish his career ranked in the top 10 in career wins.

With Ellis retiring, the new active career wins leader is Kentucky's John Calipari.