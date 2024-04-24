Open Extended Reactions

ESPN 100 senior Labaron Philon has requested a release from his letter of intent to Kansas and plans to reopen his recruitment, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Philon was one of three ESPN 100 prospects in the Jayhawks' 2024 class, joining five-star big man Flory Bidunga and four-star wing Rakease Passmore. But Bill Self has completely revamped his perimeter group in the portal this spring, landing transfers AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) and Riley Kugel (Florida).

Kansas is also squarely in the mix for Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen and just hosted top-10 2025 point guard Darius Acuff for a visit this past weekend.

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Alabama who played at Link Academy (Missouri) for his senior season, Philon is ranked No. 30 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He established himself as one of the best point guards in the country by leading Link to a top-10 national ranking and a semifinal appearance at the Chipotle Nationals.

Philon averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists in 12 games on the EYBL Scholastic circuit, shooting better than 44% from 3-point range.

When Philon initially committed to Kansas last September, he chose the Jayhawks over Alabama, Ole Miss and Cincinnati. He was also once committed to Auburn.

247 Sports first reported the news of Philon's decommitment.