What do we need to spice up the rest of this offseason? More out-of-nowhere transactions like the Chris Sale-for-Vaughn Grissom trade between the Red Sox and Braves. So maybe we can hope for Blake Snell to the Pittsburgh Pirates or Jordan Montgomery signing with the Cincinnati Reds or Julio Rodriguez going to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal. (Just kidding, Mariners fans.)

Here's what we do know: Five of Kiley McDaniel's top 10 free agents remain unsigned, as do 10 of his top 20 and 29 of his top 50. The biggest names out there are starting pitchers Snell and Montgomery, outfielder Cody Bellinger and closer Josh Hader. Agent Scott Boras represents Snell, Montgomery and Bellinger and given Boras' willingness to sometimes wait until the start of spring training to sign his players -- see Bryce Harper and the Phillies in 2019 -- we may still have weeks of rumors to go.

Maybe we'll see more trades pop up as well, with Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease the most obvious candidate, although they are asking for a lot in return right now.

Let's go position by position and see where things stand, looking at the top players still available and some possible landing spots.