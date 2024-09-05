Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants have been stuck in a rut of mediocrity the past two seasons and are on their way to another .500-ish finish, but Matt Chapman has been one of the bright spots, and the two sides agreed to a six-year extension, ripping up the final two years of a three-year, $54 million contract he had signed last offseason as a free agent and replacing it with a $151 million deal that will run through the 2030 season.

Chapman had an opt-out clause that he was likely to exercise given his productive 2024: He's hitting .247/.333/.445 with 22 home runs, 33 doubles and 90 runs and ranks third in the National League in bWAR behind only Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor.

But what are the Giants getting from Chapman through the length of this contract for the nine-figure price tag?