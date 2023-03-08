Baseball fans worldwide can rejoice. The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year hiatus. The tournament begins Wednesday in Taiwan, which is still Tuesday in the United States. This year, 20 teams, an increase from 16 in previous iterations, are vying for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.
The four host cities for this year's event are Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins' home stadium, loanDepot Park, is the location for the World Baseball Classic semifinals and final.
With MLB players eligible to compete in the World Baseball Classic, several of the league's top players will participate. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will play for Japan, while his teammate Mike Trout will suit up for Team USA. Mookie Betts (USA), Juan Soto (Dominican Republic), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Venezuela), Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Alex Verdugo (Mexico) and Freddie Freeman (Canada) are other notable names from MLB playing in the tourney.
Each team and its players dressed for the occasion with impressive uniform combinations. Here is a look at what the teams will be wearing for the World Baseball Classic.
Australia
We've revealed our @WBCBaseball jersey. Here's the story behind it and the Indigenous representation symbol we proudly wear on our chest.https://t.co/jqJDP1eNow#Australia #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/iPWJtuidih— Team Australia (@TeamAusBaseball) February 28, 2023
This is definitely new favourite baseball jersey.@WBCBaseball https://t.co/jqJDP1eNow— Team Australia (@TeamAusBaseball) February 28, 2023
Photo: SMP Images pic.twitter.com/MNS0kopHBS
China
4 more days！WBC！！— 韓嘯 (@hanxiao10) March 5, 2023
Team China🇨🇳⚾️ pic.twitter.com/5zW0MHs9S0
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei is ready to go. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QW12mLKrVn— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023
Cuba
Luis Robert and Yoenis Cespedes will combine for __ home runs during the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/BGQ3eVCZzp— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023
Czech Republic
The @WBCBaseball jerseys are out! 🇨🇿 What do you think? #CzechIN #baseballczech pic.twitter.com/8HTQ3qCWPe— BaseballCzech (@BaseballCzech) February 27, 2023
Dominican Republic
⚾️ Hoy presentamos parte de nuestra identidad para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol ⚾️🇩🇴 en un acto único.— FEDOBE🇩🇴⚾ (@FedobeRD) February 16, 2023
🗣️Vamos por ese trofeo 🏆 #rdtamoaqui #wbc #wbc2023 pic.twitter.com/a8L0CFsdV3
Great Britain
And here it is. Your 2023 @WBCBaseball roster. Congratulations to the players and staff, as well as to the many who have come before you, who we know will be supporting us on every pitch.#fearless #selfless #relentless #LetsGoGB— Great Britain Baseball (@GB_Baseball) February 10, 2023
🇬🇧⚾🦁 pic.twitter.com/qM3qInx5QW
Italy
Team Italy is bringing the sauce to the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/kuVKTob75L— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023
Japan
Team Japan has released its uniforms for the World Baseball Classic. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ZaZ2eOKplI— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) November 11, 2022
Mexico
#MiNewEra #ArmaduraNewEra #MéxicoDeMiSangre ❤️🔥⚾️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/pQ2E7dEag5— Novena México 🇲🇽⚾ (@MexicoBeis) February 20, 2023
Netherlands
#TeamKingdomNL will be rocking pinstripes during this year's @WBCBaseball | @MLBEurope | @MLB | pic.twitter.com/2da60dr0Tf— HonkbalSoftbalNL (@HonkbalSoftbal) February 21, 2023
Puerto Rico
Datos que no sabías pa' que vayas cayendo en ritmo del #WorldBaseballClassic. 👱♂️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/xtHUZfK2Sn— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) March 1, 2023
Venezuela
Nuestro equipo listo— Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) March 7, 2023
Anthony Santander @roller_mvp Robinson Chirinos @robinson28ch y Martín Pérez#LaQueNosVuelveLocos pic.twitter.com/IhhX1fjdo6
United States
Captain America. 🇺🇸⚾️ @MikeTrout pic.twitter.com/i3E33j6dbH— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2023
TA7 x USA 🇺🇸#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/M6uDg1xU2z— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 7, 2023