Baseball fans worldwide can rejoice. The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year hiatus. The tournament begins Wednesday in Taiwan, which is still Tuesday in the United States. This year, 20 teams, an increase from 16 in previous iterations, are vying for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

The four host cities for this year's event are Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins' home stadium, loanDepot Park, is the location for the World Baseball Classic semifinals and final.

With MLB players eligible to compete in the World Baseball Classic, several of the league's top players will participate. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will play for Japan, while his teammate Mike Trout will suit up for Team USA. Mookie Betts (USA), Juan Soto (Dominican Republic), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Venezuela), Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Alex Verdugo (Mexico) and Freddie Freeman (Canada) are other notable names from MLB playing in the tourney.

Each team and its players dressed for the occasion with impressive uniform combinations. Here is a look at what the teams will be wearing for the World Baseball Classic.

Australia

We've revealed our @WBCBaseball jersey. Here's the story behind it and the Indigenous representation symbol we proudly wear on our chest.https://t.co/jqJDP1eNow#Australia #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/iPWJtuidih — Team Australia (@TeamAusBaseball) February 28, 2023

China

Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei is ready to go. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QW12mLKrVn — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023

Cuba

Luis Robert and Yoenis Cespedes will combine for __ home runs during the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/BGQ3eVCZzp — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

⚾️ Hoy presentamos parte de nuestra identidad para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol ⚾️🇩🇴 en un acto único.



🗣️Vamos por ese trofeo 🏆 #rdtamoaqui #wbc #wbc2023 pic.twitter.com/a8L0CFsdV3 — FEDOBE🇩🇴⚾ (@FedobeRD) February 16, 2023

Great Britain

And here it is. Your 2023 @WBCBaseball roster. Congratulations to the players and staff, as well as to the many who have come before you, who we know will be supporting us on every pitch.#fearless #selfless #relentless #LetsGoGB

🇬🇧⚾🦁 pic.twitter.com/qM3qInx5QW — Great Britain Baseball (@GB_Baseball) February 10, 2023

Italy

Team Italy is bringing the sauce to the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/kuVKTob75L — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2023

Japan

Team Japan has released its uniforms for the World Baseball Classic. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ZaZ2eOKplI — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) November 11, 2022

Mexico

Netherlands

Puerto Rico

Datos que no sabías pa' que vayas cayendo en ritmo del #WorldBaseballClassic. 👱‍♂️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/xtHUZfK2Sn — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) March 1, 2023

Venezuela

United States