Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda had an MRI on his right elbow Thursday that showed a muscle strain and inflammation.

Maeda, complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm during Minnesota's 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, did not have any structural damage to his elbow.

He's still likely to land on the injured list.

"I think he's going to have some time down," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I think that's fair to say and we're going to evaluate him again today to see how he woke up this morning and see how it looks. ... When we left the ballpark (Wednesday) and sent him get the testing, this was likely what we were hoping to see because we figured we would see something. We were hoping it was nothing worse than this and that's what we got."

Maeda gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. He fell to 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA -- with 23 hits and 16 runs allowed in 16 innings -- after four starts.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report