Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, will have Tommy John surgery for a torn ligament in his right elbow and will miss the rest of this season and the start of the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The right-hander also was drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets in the 2021 draft but was the only first-round pick to go unsigned that year because of concerns over the health of his right arm. Rocker had shoulder surgery in September 2021.

Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters on Tuesday that the "acute" injury happened during this season and wasn't something that had existed prior to the 2022 draft.

Rocker had 42 strikeouts in 28 innings over six starts for Class A Hickory this season while going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA. He had just seven walks.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019 to '21 at Vanderbilt University. He received a $5.2 million bonus after signing with the Rangers in 2022.

In other news, Corey Seager, who has been out with a hamstring injury, will be activated by the Rangers after he gets over a stomach illness. He had been eligible to come off the injured list on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.