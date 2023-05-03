High school baseball seasons are largely heading to the playoffs and college conference tournaments are less than a month away, so it's a great time to check back in on our 2023 MLB draft rankings. This time, we'll expand to the top 160-plus prospects from the top 100 in our initial edition, and while many of the same players that were atop my first draft rankings in February appear here, much has changed in two months.

You can check out more on the Future Value (FV) system, the scouting scale, and see where these players could slot into an MLB top 100 list or your team's prospect list. Here's the order for the 2023 MLB Draft, which will take place July 9-11 in Seattle.

Without further ado, let's jump into the rankings -- and a surprise mini-mock draft featuring landing spots for the top 11 prospects.

Jump to: Elite prospects | Mini-mock draft | The next 150 prospects