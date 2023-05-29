Michael Soroka will start for the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oakland, manager Brian Snitker announced, marking the right-hander's return to the big leagues after almost three years and two Achilles tears.

Soroka, 25, last pitched in the majors on Aug. 3, 2020, three games into the pandemic-shortened season, when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon against the New York Mets.

Following a setback which required a follow-up surgery, he suffered another tear of the same Achilles tendon midway through the 2021 season while walking into the clubhouse.

Soroka initially was set to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday against the Durham Bulls before the team called an audible and scratched him in favor of right-hander Nolan Kingham.

Snitker expressed his excitement for Soroka's return, given everything he's been through battling back from injury.

"Every time I saw him, this guy was upbeat and he was driven to get back out there," Snitker said Sunday night after his team defeated the visiting Phillies 11-4.

Soroka allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings in his last outing for Gwinnett on Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts this season for the Stripers.

Soroka posted a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA in 29 games (all starts) with the Braves in 2019. He is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA in 37 career appearances (all starts) with the Braves.

