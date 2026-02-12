Dodgers, 3B Max Muncy agree to one-year, $10M extension

Max Muncy prevents Jake Bauers and the Brewers from taking the lead with his throw home to get the tag at the plate. (0:34)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and third baseman Max Muncy reached agreement on a one-year contract extension worth $10 million guaranteed, the team announced Thursday.

The contract includes a $7 million salary for the 2027 season and a $10 million team option ($3 million buyout) for the 2028 season.

Muncy, who has spent the past eight seasons with the Dodgers, hit .243 with 19 home runs and 67 RBIs in 100 games last season. He added three more home runs during the postseason -- including one in Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays -- for the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers.

His 16 playoff homers and 46 runs scored for the Dodgers are postseason club records.

A two-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Muncy has hit .229 with 214 home runs and 604 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.