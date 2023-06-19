The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation and right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn on the bereavement list Monday.

The Gonzalez move is retroactive to Sunday, and to fill the roster spots, the White Sox recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte and infielder Jose Rodriguez from Double-A Birmingham.

Gonzalez, 26, made his past three appearances as a late-game pinch runner for Chicago on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. He has appeared in 28 games at second base this season but also has manned all three outfield positions, shortstop and third base.

In his third MLB season, all with the White Sox, Gonzalez is batting .194 and has set career highs with three home runs, 14 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Lynn went on the bereavement list just one day after tying the White Sox franchise record for strikeouts in a single game. He fanned 16 batters over seven-plus innings but still took the loss in a 5-1 defeat to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

"He had 113 pitches and he wanted to go back out," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said the loss. "I can't say enough about what he did today, and what he showed, and the character. It was unbelievable."

Players who go on the bereavement/family medical emergency list must remain there for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven.

Lynn, 36, is a disappointing 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA in 15 starts to begin his third season with the club. But perhaps Sunday's performance is the start of a turnaround.

"His command was great, his sweeper was good. He pitched in, he pitched away," Grifol said. "He had everything going."

Padilla, 26, has appeared in two major league games -- one for the White Sox this year and one with the Chicago Cubs last season. He gave up two runs on four hits over two innings of middle relief May 10 in a 9-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Rodriguez, 22, has yet to make his major league debut and was batting .238 with nine home runs, nine doubles and 25 RBIs in 44 games for Birmingham.

