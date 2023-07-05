The Kansas City Royals placed veteran right-hander Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder tendinitis.

Greinke, 39, felt pain in his pitching shoulder during the sixth inning of Tuesday's 9-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins and was pulled from the game.

Greinke (1-9, 5.44 ERA) said the shoulder was not bothering him when he took the mound to start the sixth inning. He said he experienced discomfort during a six-pitch at-bat to Minnesota's Jose Miranda.

After Greinke retired Miranda on a pop-up, he motioned to the dugout. He soon exited with a team trainer.

The Royals recalled right-hander Dylan Coleman from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

Reuters contributed to this report.