Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Jose Miranda on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a low back strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Miranda, 26, is in his third season with the Twins and is batting .325 with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 43 RBIs and 35 runs in 76 games.

On July 6, he tied a major league record when his single against the Houston Astros marked his 12th hit in consecutive at-bats. The last player to achieve that was Walt Dropo of the Detroit Tigers in 1952.

Miranda is a career .276 hitter with 27 home runs, 122 RBIs and 92 runs in 241 games.

In a corresponding move, the Twins selected infielder Diego A. Castillo from Triple-A St. Paul.

Castillo is hitting .272 with five home runs, 30 RBIs, 12 doubles, 39 walks and 34 runs with the Saints.

He has played in 97 major league games with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2022) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2023), hitting .205 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs.

The Twins designated right-handed pitcher Caleb Boushley for release or assignment to make room for him on the 40-man roster.