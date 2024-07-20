Blue Jays' Bo Bichette leaves the game against the Tigers in the sixth inning with an apparent injury. (0:27)

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has a "moderate" calf strain and will miss "multiple weeks," according to manager John Schneider.

The Blue Jays officially placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Saturday with the right calf strain.

Bichette, a two-time All-Star, was injured in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers while running to first base as he lined out to right field to end the sixth inning. He was 1-for-3 before exiting.

This is the third time Bichette has injured his right calf this season. Friday marked his return from a four-game absence due to calf soreness.

Bichette, 26, spent time on the 10-day injured list in June because of his first calf injury. He missed nine games on that occasion.

"I just feel bad for him. It sucks for him and for us," Blue Jays manager Schneider said after Friday's game.

Leo Jimenez replaced Bichette at shortstop Friday and in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.

Bichette is batting a career-worst .223 this season. He has four homers and 30 RBIs in 79 games.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder/third baseman Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo. Barger, 24, has gone 9-for-60 (.150) with four RBIs and 18 strikeouts in 20 games this season with Toronto.

Field Level Media contributed to this story.