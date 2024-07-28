Jose Miranda is forced to exit the Twins' game vs. the Tigers after being hit in the head by a pitch. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda left Sunday's 5-0 win against the Detroit Tigers after being hit in the head with a 95 mph fastball.

The team said Miranda had passed preliminary concussion tests and had a head contusion.

Miranda, the second batter of the game, was facing Detroit Tigers opener Alex Faedo when a 1-2 fastball sailed up and in. The pitch appeared to hit Miranda on the earflap.

He dropped onto his face in the batter's box but was responsive when the Minnesota training staff reached him. After a few moments, he got up and walked off the field under his own power.

Austin Martin pinch ran for him.

Miranda returned to the Twins on Saturday after missing nine games with a low back strain. He is batting .324 with 21 doubles, 9 home runs, 43 RBIs and 35 runs in 77 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.