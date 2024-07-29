Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- The Texas Rangers activated third baseman Josh Jung and left-hander Cody Bradford from the 60-day injured list Monday, among moves involving 11 players that the reigning World Series champions made after trading right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen.

Right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. It came a day after he felt discomfort while warming up in the bottom of the first inning at Toronto and didn't throw a pitch in the game.

Jung, voted in as an All-Star starter as a rookie last season, had his right wrist broken after getting hit by a pitch April 1. He wasn't in the starting lineup for the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. He hit .412 (7-of-17) with two homers and six RBIs and five runs scored in the first four games of the season.

Bradford was 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in three starts at the beginning of the season for the Rangers, the last on April 10. He went on the IL the next day with a low back strain that was eventually determined to be a rib stress fracture.

Texas, also before Monday's game, recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-hander Gerson Garabito from Triple-A Round Rock, while optioning infielders Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas, and catcher Andrew Knizner to that minor league club. Outfielder Evan Carter (lumbar sprain) was transferred from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL, infielder Davis Wendzel was designated for assignment and right-hander Austin Pruitt was released.

The Rangers traded Lorenzen (5-6, 3.81 ERA) to Kansas City in exchange for minor league left-hander Walter Pennington earlier Monday, a day after acquiring catcher Carson Kelly from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for two minor leaguers.

Lorenzen signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Rangers late in spring training and made his season debut April 15. In his final start for Texas on Saturday, the right-hander allowed four runs and five hits while recording only two outs at Toronto. He then pitched again Sunday, and gave up one run over four innings in relief.