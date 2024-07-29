Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Yes, it looks like the Philadelphia Phillies have their closer in Carlos Estévez.

OK, maybe not by defined job title just yet.

Philadelphia, though, didn't surrender two prized pitching prospects to the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 All-Star just to make him a situational late-innings reliever.

Estévez is in Philly to earn saves -- even if manger Rob Thomson won't quite anoint him the closer.

"He's going to get the bulk of ninth innings," Thomson said Monday.

Philadelphia acquired the 31-year Estévez in a bid to strengthen its bullpen for a run at the Phillies' first World Series championship since 2008.

On his first day on the job, Estévez was a bit philosophical about his role in the bullpen.

"In a group like this, however I can put a grain of sand to these beautiful beaches that these guys built here, I'm down for whatever, man," he said.

Led by 13 saves from lefty José Alvarado and nine from All-Star right-hander Jeff Hoffman, the Phillies have had six pitchers combine for 27 saves this season.

Estévez has 20 saves in 23 chances this season, a year after he had 31 saves and was an All-Star for the Angels. The 31-year-old Estévez, a native of the Dominican Republic, originally signed with Colorado in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016.

He has 76 saves in 418 appearances, all in relief.

In California, Estévez closed for Angels team well out of playoff contention. He joined a Phillies team that boasted the best record in the majors at 65-40 headed into Monday's game against the New York Yankees.

"I'm walking into a really good team right now," Estévez said. "All I heard around the league is, what a great group of guys."

Estévez has a $6.75 million salary in the second season of a $13.5 million, two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Philadelphia sent minor league pitchers George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri to the Angels, a bit of a high price in a trade for a pitcher who could end up just being a short-term solution..

"In a group like this, however I can put a grain of sand to these beautiful beaches that these guys built here, I'm down for whatever, man."

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said on Saturday after the deal was official said there are times a "trade was going to hurt at some point when you make a trade to try to win."

After losing the 2022 World Series to Houston and to Arizona in last season's National League Championship Series, the Phillies are certainly trying to win.

Estévez might be worth the price.

He's walked just five batters in 34 innings.

"Hitting is really hard already," he said. "Let's not make it easier for them. Let's just pound the strikeout and see what happens and what we can take from there."

Estévez has 15 strikeouts and two walks over a streak of 18 straight scoreless innings. He set an Angels franchise record when he converted his first 23 save opportunities to begin the 2023 season. Since May 20, Estévez has converted each of his last 14 save opportunities and has posted a 0.64 ERA (1 ER, 14.0 IP) in those chances.

"It just gives us a lot of depth down there," Thomson said. "One more solid, high-powered arm. It's really nice to have."