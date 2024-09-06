Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's game against the host Houston Astros.

Marte has missed the past 16 games with a sprained left ankle. He last played on Aug. 18 but first injured the ankle on Aug. 10.

Marte will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter on Friday. He's expected to return to second base within the next few days.

The 30-year-old Marte ranks third in the National League with a .298 batting average. He has 30 homers and 81 RBIs in 116 games during the second All-Star season of his career.

Marte's career best for homers in 32 in 2019, the first season in which he made the National League All-Star team.

The Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno following Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. He was 3-for-17 (.176) with one RBI in eight games for Arizona.

Arizona (79-62) enters play Friday a half-game behind the San Diego Padres for the NL's top wild-card spot.