HOUSTON -- Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera left Friday's 8-0 loss to the Houston Astros after Kyle Tucker struck him on top of the head with his bat on a follow-through in the fifth inning.

Tucker struck out swinging, with his bat hitting Herrera on the top of his helmet. Herrera crumpled to the ground, and manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer immediately raced to the plate.

Herrera, who had been pressed into extensive playing time with starter Gabriel Moreno sidelined by a groin injury, got to a sitting position after a couple of minutes on the ground and Lovullo supported his back while the trainer spoke to him for a while.

Herrera was eventually helped to his feet and escorted to the dugout. He was replaced by Adrian Del Castillo.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that Herrera went through protocols and was cleared, and that the catcher is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.