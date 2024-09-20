Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back to assist the Arizona Diamondbacks in their playoff push.

Hours after getting reinstated from the injured list, Gurriel hit a tiebreaking homer that put the Diamondbacks ahead for good in the sixth inning of a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Gurriel hadn't played for the Diamondbacks since Sept. 1 due to a strained left calf.

"It feels really satisfying to, one be back on the field, and two, in a crucial week like it is," Gurriel said through a translator. "And then the fact that I didn't just come back, I had an opportunity to help the team, too. It was a great night for me."

The defending NL champion Diamondbacks still have work to do as they look to return to the playoffs, but Gurriel's productive return certainly helped.

Arizona moved into sole possession of the NL's second wild-card spot Friday by taking a one-game lead over the New York Mets, who lost 12-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Atlanta Braves, who lost 4-3 at Miami, are three games behind the Diamondbacks and two games behind the Mets.

Gurriel, 30, was batting fifth and starting in left field Friday. He went 2-for-3 and scored two runs to improve his batting average to .276 and his OPS to .755. Gurriel also has 18 homers and 71 RBIs this season.

"Ideally, I would have liked to have had more games in order to prepare timing-wise and have more game-like situations," Gurriel said. "But physically, I'm good, and I'll make the most of the opportunity."

He had a .772 OPS last year while helping the Diamondbacks reach the World Series.

After the game, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo discussed what Gurriel's return means to the Diamondbacks' lineup.

"Stability," Lovullo said. "Consistency. He typically hits three or five. It's just a very dependable at bat in the middle of any situation. It was nice to see him running out to left field today."

The Diamondbacks made room for Gurriel by designating infielder Luis Guillorme for assignment.

Guillorme, who turns 30 on Sept. 27, was batting .162 with a .347 on-base percentage, no homers, four RBIs and three steals in 18 games.

He played with the Braves and Los Angeles Angels this season before joining the Diamondbacks. Guillorme's combined 2024 statistics with all three teams include a .205 batting average, .301 on-base percentage, no homers, 10 RBIs and four steals in 77 games.