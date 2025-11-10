Who has won MLB Rookie of the Year? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

In 1947 and 1948, the Rookie of the Year was given to Major League Baseball's top rookie-eligible player. Since 1949, the award has been presented to a player in the American League and National League. The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the award at the end of each season and before the start of the postseason.

Before 1957, voters used their own judgment to determine which players were considered rookies. After 1957, players were considered rookies if they had fewer than 75 at-bats or 45 innings pitched prior to the season. This was later changed to 90 at-bats, 45 innings pitched or 45 days of MLB service time. In 1971, the mark was adjusted to 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days of non-September service time. That remains the standard today.

Jackie Robinson was MLB's first Rookie of the Year in 1947. Robinson hit .297 with 12 home runs, 31 doubles, five triples, 48 RBIs and 29 stolen bases for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The award has been named the Jackie Robinson Award since 1987, the 40th anniversary of Robinson breaking the league's color barrier.

In 2024, Luis Gil of the New York Yankees won the award for the American League, while Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates won it for the National League. The 2025 American League award finalists are Roman Anthony (Boston Red Sox), Nick Kurtz (Athletics), and Jacob Wilson (Athletics). The 2025 National League award finalists are Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves), Caleb Durbin (Milwaukee Brewers), and Cade Horton (Chicago Cubs).

Here's a look at every rookie who has won the Jackie Robinson Award:

2024: Luis Gil (AL), Paul Skenes (NL)

2023: Gunnar Henderson (AL), Corbin Carroll (NL)

2022: Julio Rodriguez (AL), Michael Harris II (NL)

2021: Randy Arozarena (AL), Jonathan India (NL)

2020: Kyle Lewis (AL), Devin Williams (NL)

2019: Yordan Alvarez (AL), Pete Alonso (NL)

2018: Shohei Ohtani (AL), Ronald Acuna Jr. (NL)

2017: Aaron Judge (AL), Cody Bellinger (NL)

2016: Michael Fulmer (AL), Corey Seager (NL)

2015: Carlos Correa (AL), Kris Bryant (NL)

2014: Jose Abreu (AL), Jacob deGrom (NL)

2013: Wil Myers (AL), José Fernández (NL)

2012: Mike Trout (AL), Bryce Harper (NL)

2011: Jeremy Hellickson (AL) , Craig Kimbrel (NL)

2010: Neftalí Feliz (AL), Buster Posey (NL)

2009: Andrew Bailey (AL), Chris Coghlan (NL)

2008: Evan Longoria (AL), Geovany Soto (NL)

2007: Dustin Pedroia (AL), Ryan Braun (NL)

2006: Justin Verlander (AL), Hanley Ramírez (NL)

2005: Huston Street (AL), Ryan Howard (NL)

2004: Bobby Crosby (AL), Jason Bay (NL)

2003: Ángel Berroa (AL), Dontrelle Willis (NL)

2002: Eric Hinske (AL), Jason Jennings (NL)

2001: Ichiro Suzuki (AL), Albert Pujols (NL)

2000: Kazuhiro Sasaki (AL), Rafael Furcal (NL)

1999: Carlos Beltrán (AL), Scott Williamson (NL)

1998: Ben Grieve (AL), Kerry Wood (NL)

1997: Nomar Garciaparra (AL), Scott Rolen (NL)

1996: Derek Jeter (AL), Todd Hollandsworth (NL)

1995: Marty Cordova (AL), Hideo Nomo (NL)

1994: Bob Hamelin (AL), Raúl Mondesí (NL)

1993: Tim Salmon (AL), Mike Piazza (NL)

1992: Pat Listach (AL), Eric Karros (NL)

1991: Chuck Knoblauch (AL), Jeff Bagwell (NL)

1990: Sandy Alomar Jr. (AL), David Justice (NL)

1989: Gregg Olson (AL), Jerome Walton (NL)

1988: Walt Weiss (AL), Chris Sabo (NL)

1987: Mark McGwire (AL), Benito Santiago (NL)

1986: José Canseco (AL), Todd Worrell (NL)

1985: Ozzie Guillén (AL), Vince Coleman (NL)

1984: Alvin Davis (AL), Dwight Gooden (NL)

1983: Ron Kittle (AL), Darryl Strawberry (NL)

1982: Cal Ripken Jr. (AL), Steve Sax (NL)

1981: Dave Righetti (AL), Fernando Valenzuela (NL)

1980: Joe Charboneau (AL), Steve Howe (NL)

1979: John Castino (AL), Alfredo Griffin (AL), Rick Sutcliffe (NL)

1978: Lou Whitaker (AL), Bob Horner (NL)

1977: Eddie Murray (AL), Andre Dawson (NL)

1976: Mark Fidrych (AL), Butch Metzger (NL), Pat Zachry (NL)

1975: Fred Lynn (AL), John Montefusco (NL)

1974: Mike Hargrove (AL), Bake McBride (NL)

1973: Al Bumbry (AL), Gary Matthews (NL)

1972: Carlton Fisk (AL), Jon Matlack (NL)

1971: Chris Chambliss (AL), Earl Williams (NL)

1970: Thurman Munson (AL), Carl Morton (NL)

1969: Lou Piniella (AL), Ted Sizemore (NL)

1968: Stan Bahnsen (AL), Johnny Bench (NL)

1967: Rod Carew (AL), Tom Seaver (NL)

1966: Tommie Agee (AL), Tommy Helms (NL)

1965: Curt Blefary (AL), Jim Lefebvre (NL)

1964: Tony Oliva (AL), Dick Allen (NL)

1963: Gary Peters (AL), Pete Rose (NL)

1962: Tom Tresh (AL), Ken Hubbs (NL)

1961: Don Schwall (AL), Billy Williams (NL)

1960: Ron Hansen (AL), Frank Howard (NL)

1959: Bob Allison (AL), Willie McCovey (NL)

1958: Albie Pearson (AL), Orlando Cepeda (NL)

1957: Tony Kubek (AL), Jack Sanford (NL)

1956: Luis Aparicio (AL), Frank Robinson (NL)

1955: Herb Score (AL), Bill Virdon (NL)

1954: Bob Grim (AL), Wally Moon (NL)

1953: Harvey Kuenn (AL), Jim Gilliam (NL)

1952: Harry Byrd (AL) , Joe Black (NL)

1951: Gil McDougald (AL), Willie Mays (NL)

1950: Walt Dropo (AL), Sam Jethroe (NL)

1949: Roy Sievers (AL), Don Newcombe (NL)

1948: Alvin Dark

1947: Jackie Robinson

