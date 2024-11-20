Who has won the MLB Cy Young Award? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

From its inception in 1956 until 1966, the Cy Young Award was given annually to the best pitcher in Major League Baseball. Since then, the award has been presented every season to the best pitcher in each league -- American League and National League. The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the Cy Young Award at the end of each season and before the start of the postseason. The award is named after the winningest pitcher in baseball history. Cy Young compiled a record 511 victories (511-316) for five teams during his 22-year MLB career (1890-1911).

In 2024, the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal and the Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale won the award for the American and National League, respectively.

Here's a look at all-time Cy Young Award winners:

2024: Tarik Skubal (AL), Chris Sale (NL)

2023: Gerrit Cole (AL), Blake Snell (NL)

2022: Justin Verlander (AL), Sandy Alcántara (NL)

2021: Robbie Ray (AL), Corbin Burnes (NL)

2020: Shane Bieber (AL), Trevor Bauer (NL)

2019: Justin Verlander (AL), Jacob deGrom (NL)

2018: Blake Snell (AL), Jacob deGrom (NL)

2017: Corey Kluber (AL), Max Scherzer (NL)

2016: Rick Porcello (AL), Max Scherzer (NL)

2015: Dallas Keuchel (AL), Jake Arrieta (NL)

2014: Corey Kluber (AL), Clayton Kershaw (NL)

2013: Max Scherzer (AL), Clayton Kershaw (NL)

2012: David Price (AL), R.A. Dickey (NL)

2011: Justin Verlander (AL), Clayton Kershaw (NL)

2010: Félix Hernández (AL), Roy Halladay (NL)

2009: Zack Greinke (AL), Tim Lincecum (NL)

2008: Cliff Lee (AL), Tim Lincecum (NL)

2007: CC Sabathia (AL), Jake Peavy (NL)

2006: Johan Santana (AL), Brandon Webb (NL)

2005: Bartolo Colón (AL), Chris Carpenter (NL)

2004: Johan Santana (AL), Roger Clemens (NL)

2003: Roy Halladay (AL), Éric Gagné (NL)

2002: Barry Zito (AL), Randy Johnson (NL)

2001: Roger Clemens (AL), Randy Johnson (NL)

2000: Pedro Martinez (AL), Randy Johnson (NL)

1999: Pedro Martinez (AL), Randy Johnson (NL)

1998: Roger Clemens (AL), Tom Glavine (NL)

1997: Roger Clemens (AL), Pedro Martinez (NL)

1996: Pat Hentgen (AL), John Smoltz (NL)

1995: Randy Johnson (AL), Greg Maddux (NL)

1994: David Cone (AL), Greg Maddux (NL)

1993: Jack McDowell (AL), Greg Maddux (NL)

1992: Dennis Eckersley (AL), Greg Maddux (NL)

1991: Roger Clemens (AL), Tom Glavine (NL)

1990: Bob Welch (AL), Doug Drabek (NL)

1989: Bret Saberhagen (AL), Mark Davis (NL)

1988: Frank Viola (AL), Orel Hershiser (NL)

1987: Roger Clemens (AL), Steve Bedrosian (NL)

1986: Roger Clemens (AL), Mike Scott (NL)

1985: Bret Saberhagen (AL), Dwight Gooden (NL)

1984: Willie Hernández (AL), Rick Sutcliffe (NL)

1983: LaMarr Hoyt (AL), John Denny (NL)

1982: Pete Vuckovich (AL), Steve Carlton (NL)

1981: Rollie Fingers (AL), Fernando Valenzuela (NL)

1980: Steve Stone (AL), Steve Carlton (NL)

1979: Mike Flanagan (AL), Bruce Sutter (NL)

1978: Ron Guidry (AL), Gaylord Perry (NL)

1977: Sparky Lyle (AL), Steve Carlton (NL)

1976: Jim Palmer (AL), Randy Jones (NL)

1975: Jim Palmer (AL), Tom Seaver (NL)

1974: Catfish Hunter (AL), Mike Marshall (NL)

1973: Jim Palmer (AL), Tom Seaver (NL)

1972: Gaylord Perry (AL), Steve Carlton (NL)

1971: Vida Blue (AL), Fergie Jenkins (NL)

1970: Jim Perry (AL), Bob Gibson (NL)

1969: Mike Cuellar (AL), Denny McLain (AL), Tom Seaver (NL)

1968: Denny McLain (AL), Bob Gibson (NL)

1967: Jim Lonborg (AL), Mike McCormick (NL)

1966: Sandy Koufax

1965: Sandy Koufax

1964: Dean Chance

1963: Sandy Koufax

1962: Don Drysdale

1961: Whitey Ford

1960: Vern Law

1959: Early Wynn

1958: Bob Turley

1957: Warren Spahn

1956: Don Newcombe

