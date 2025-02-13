Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will face hitters for the first time in more than a year Friday as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

Woodruff will throw live batting practice, the latest step forward in the two-time All-Star's comeback after he missed the 2024 season while recovering from surgery.

Woodruff, 32, hasn't faced a batter since Sept. 23, 2023, when he allowed four runs over five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Brewers announced just before the start of their 2023 National League wild card series loss to Arizona that Woodruff wouldn't be available. He underwent surgery that October.

He'll be a full participant at spring training this year, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to go when the regular season begins March 27.

That's not because of any lingering issues from the surgery, nor the result of any setback during the rehabilitation process. Instead, it's simply a matter of being cautious with a player working his way back from a significant procedure.

"I'm healthy," Woodruff said Wednesday. "I'm coming into camp healthy. I feel good. I just have to take different steps than everybody else. I haven't had a setback. I'm not hurt. I'm just in a different spot. I've had surgery, but I'm coming into spring healthy, so I just have to take it slower than everybody else because I haven't pitched in a year and a half."

Woodruff is expected to throw around 20 pitches during his live session Friday. He will have a better idea of where he's at in the day or two following that outing as his arm recovers.

"I think he's in a good spot," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "He just wants to face hitters."