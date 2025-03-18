Open Extended Reactions

Early on Tuesday morning, the MLB season will get underway, with the first pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs' contest slated for 6:10 a.m. ET, played thousands of miles away from Los Angeles or Chicago, in Tokyo.

Featuring a matchup between two teams loaded with top Japanese talent -- Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki for the Dodgers, Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki for the Cubs -- the game (as well as the second game of the series Wednesday) will be the 43rd and 44th MLB contests played internationally, with destinations ranging from Australia to Puerto Rico.

Here are some of the most memorable global matchups from the past:

Location: London

Major League Baseball's most recent trip abroad came in summer 2024, when the league played its third series across the Atlantic Ocean in London.

The first matchup between the Mets and Phillies wasn't much to remember -- every batter in Philadelphia's starting lineup recorded at least one hit as the Phillies cruised to a 7-2 victory. The second game of the two-game series was plenty memorable though, as the Mets scored three runs in the top of the ninth before ending the game with a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of the inning.

WHAT A DOUBLE-PLAY TO WIN THE GAME FOR THE METS IN LONDON 😱 pic.twitter.com/3X7mQg3K7M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2024

2024: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Location: Seoul

Ohtani's much-anticipated debut for the Dodgers came when the club opened its 2024 season abroad, with Los Angeles splitting a two-game set with NL West rival San Diego in Seoul.

The second game of the series proved to be well worth the early wake-up time stateside (first pitch was at 6:05 a.m. ET) -- the two teams combined for 26 runs in a 15-11 Padres win. Eight of the game's nine innings featured at least one run scored, with San Diego first baseman Jake Cronenworth going 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

2019: Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's

Location: Tokyo

MLB's 2019 trip to Tokyo was more notable for something that transpired away from the field -- the retirement of legendary Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.

Suzuki, then 45 years old, started the first game of the series in right field, making him the second-oldest position player to start an Opening Day game. In the second game, he exited the field for the final time in an emotional farewell -- and the Mariners would go on to top the A's in 12 innings.

2018: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

The Dodgers won only the first meeting of a three-game series with the Padres, but the win came in impressive fashion. Los Angeles pitchers Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore all chipped in for the first combined no-hitter in franchise history.

San Diego took the second game 7-4, and blanked the Dodgers 3-0 in the series' rubber game.

2012: Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's

Location: Tokyo

The 2012 showdown between Seattle and Oakland in Tokyo didn't disappoint either. Ichiro thrived in his return to his native country -- collecting four hits and driving one of the Mariners' runs in the 11th inning of a victory.

The A's earned a split in the second game of the pair, hitting as many home runs (three) as Seattle had hits.

2008: Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland A's

Location: Tokyo

The Red Sox were another squad that arrived in Tokyo with a Japanese star returning home as Daisuke Matsuzaka started the first matchup of the two-game set on Opening Day in 2008.

Matsuzaka provided a solid start, but the real fireworks for the Red Sox came from the team's hitters late. Trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning, Brandon Moss cracked a solo home run to send the game to extra innings. Manny Ramirez drove in two more runs in the 10th inning to power Boston to a 6-5 win.

Emil Brown drove in three runs for Oakland in the second game, as the A's earned a series split with a 5-1 win.

1996: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

MLB's first international game was played in Mexico, with the Padres and Mets squaring off in a three-game set in 1996.

Offense abounded in the historic series: the two clubs combined for 43 runs over the three games. Infielder Ken Caminiti drove in seven of those runs for San Diego as it took two of three against New York.