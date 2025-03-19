Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Fans of the Athletics, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies will be able to stream their games on a direct-to-consumer basis this season through MLB.tv.

The agreement was reached by Major League Baseball and the NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Fans of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies -- along with A's and Giants fans -- now have the option of direct-to-consumer streaming of games through MLB.tv. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Viewers in the team's home markets who do not have cable or satellite subscriptions will be able to purchase a package and watch games live or on demand without blackouts, along with live pre- and post-game shows.

The A's and Giants package will be available for a monthly cost of $19.99 and can be bundled with MLB.tv's out-of-market games for $39.99 a month. The Phillies package is $24.99 per month and can be bundled with the out-of-market package for $44.99 per month.

Earlier this week, MLB announced an agreement with Spectrum SportsNet LA so viewers in Southern California can receive a direct-to-consumer package for Los Angeles Dodgers games. Access to Dodgers games in Los Angeles have been limited since it went to Spectrum SportsNet in 2014.

Going into the season, all but four of MLB's 30 clubs will have an in-market direct-to-consumer streaming option.

"We have been hard at work with our clubs and RSNs to address one of the top issues that baseball fans have had for years, which has been blackouts," Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner for business & media, said in a statement. "This marks an important step in that effort as we now have nearly 90 percent of the league with a DTC streaming option available in their market."