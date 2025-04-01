Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino is returning to the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract.

Ottavino gets $1 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

A 39-year-old sidearmer, Ottavino agreed to a minor league contract with Boston on Feb. 18 and exercised his right to be released on March 23 after compiling a 10.80 ERA in five spring training appearances.

"I felt like I was kind of in a little bit of no man's land for the last week or so, but it all came together pretty quickly," Ottavino said before the Yankees opened a three-game series with the Diamondbacks. "Obviously I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm very lucky for it."

He was 2-2 with one save and a 4.34 ERA in 60 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year, stranding 15 of 20 inherited runners.

Ottavino pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and 2020, going 8-8 with a 2.76 ERA in 97 relief appearances. He is 41-43 with 46 saves and a 3.49 ERA in 14 big league seasons with St. Louis, Colorado (2012-18), the Yankees (2019-20), Boston (2021) and the Mets (2022-24).

"He's kind of on our board a little bit," manager Aaron Boone said. "I know the front office has been talking about him the last couple of weeks but felt like what he was doing at the back end of spring training was in line with who Otto is."

The Yankees transferred right-hander JT Brubaker to the 60-day injured list and placed closer Devin Williams on the paternity list.