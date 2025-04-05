Aaron Judge mashes a two-run homer to put the Yankees up 9-1 over the Pirates in the top of the seventh inning. (0:40)

PITTSBURGH -- Paul Skenes isn't exactly sure what the Pittsburgh Pirates' record is, only that it's not good.

Pittsburgh's young ace and reigning National League Rookie of the Year understands the frustrations that resulted in boos and chants of "sell the team" directed at increasingly popular targets manager Derek Shelton and owner Bob Nutting during a loss to the New York Yankees on Friday in PNC Park home opener.

Skenes believes the angst should be directed elsewhere.

"Mr. Nutting and Shelty aren't the ones playing," Skenes said Saturday before the Yankees won Game 2 of the series 10-4. "We're the ones playing. If we were 8-0 through however many games we've played right now, the fans aren't booing. We've got to play better."

With the Pirates at 2-7, the 22-year-old Skenes has been one of the few bright spots during a dismal opening 10 days ago. The right-hander has been brilliant during his two starts, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings.

But it's telling of how things have gone that Pittsburgh dropped its opener when the bullpen imploded after his exit and needed a late dash of offense -- a rarity so far -- to shake free of Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

On Friday, the typically celebratory atmosphere of Pittsburgh's home opener was tinged with audible and visible signs of fan unrest. A plane circled PNC Park towing a banner urging Nutting to put the club up for sale. Shelton, now in his sixth season, was booed when he was introduced. And chants of "sell the team" popped up a handful of times as the Yankees quickly pulled away.

Everyone in the organization, from Nutting to Shelton to Skenes, has stressed it's time for the Pirates to contend. They haven't looked the part, though it's important to note they've played 5% of their 162-game schedule.

Most teams go through a rocky stretch at some point. Skenes is optimistic Pittsburgh's just happened to come in April.

"It's a long season," he said. "I want to believe that it all evens out. But we aren't getting these games back. We will go on a stretch where we will go ... 7-2 or wherever we are right now in an opposite way."

Shelton, in Friday's postgame media availability, was asked about the fans and their reactions during the game, and he acknowledged their feelings, adding that "their frustration is that they want to win. I want to win, and our players want to win. We have to keep focusing on that."

Pittsburgh has been flushed with mistakes, particularly on the basepaths and in the outfield, where it's often been an adventure for centerfielder Oneil Cruz and whoever ends up flanking him.

"I think pretty much everything has room to improve," Skenes said. "We can play a lot better."

Skenes added that he sees the work that goes on behind closed doors, so he's not going to panic. Asked to elaborate on what that work might entail, he smiled and said, "There are reasons it's behind closed doors sometimes. We've got to keep doing things right."

The rotation order prevented Skenes from facing Aaron Judge and the torpedo-bat-wielding Yankees this weekend. He's not that concerned, pointing out he'll likely get a start against Judge later in the season.

"We're going to get our chances to face off," Skenes said before casually adding that he will "probably see him in the All-Star Game this year again. It is what it is. We're going to be around for a little bit."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.